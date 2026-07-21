Farnham Town produced an impressive performance to beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in a pre-season friendly.
Goals from Darryl Sanders and Owen Dean fired the Town to an excellent win at The Memorial Ground.
The Town took the lead in the 13th minute when Trae Cook-Appiah slid a pass out to Sanders, who shifted the ball onto his left foot and clinically drilled his finish past Wycombe keeper Jonny Pettit.
The hosts nearly doubled their advantage on 22 minutes when Dean’s effort was tipped behind for a corner by Pettit at his near post.
Farnham went close again from the resulting corner when Bobby-Joe Taylor’s left-footed delivery found skipper Ryan Kinnane, whose header went wide of the far post.
The Town had another good opportunity in the 24th minute when Taylor whipped in another left-footed corner which found Kinnane at the near post, but Kinnane couldn’t quite guide his effort on target.
Farnham went close again on 28 minutes when Billy Clifford controlled the ball in the box and fired his right-footed effort just wide of the far post.
The Chairboys had the first attempt at goal of the second half in the 53rd minute when Koray Gurpinar drilled his effort across goal just wide of the far post.
The Town doubled their advantage a minute later when Taylor’s powerful shot was parried away by Pettit and the loose ball fell to Dean, who emphatically fired his left-footed finish into the roof of the net.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson made five substitutions on 59 minutes, with James Shaw, Erion Zabeli, Kai Tanner, Miles Obodo and Sam Evans replacing Michael Eacott, Dan Bayliss, Brandon Mason, Taylor and Appiah.
The Town nearly went 3-0 up four minutes later when Sanders' corner found Kinnane, whose header went just wide of the right-hand post.
Johnson made two further substitutions in the 67th minute, with Rakish Bingham and a trialist replacing Sanders and Clifford. Farnham’s manager then made his eighth substitution of the evening on 74 minutes, with Taylor Johnson replacing Zabeli, who had taken a knock in a challenge.
The Chairboys pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute when Jahrel McKoy was played in on goal and produced a clinical finish to beat Shaw and find the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
McKoy nearly got Wycombe back on level terms four minutes later, when his powerful effort was well beaten away by Shaw.
Farnham saw the game out professionally in the closing stages to maintain their lead and claim an impressive scalp.
Next up for Farnham is a pre-season friendly at League Two outfit Rochdale on Saturday, July 25 (3pm kick-off).
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