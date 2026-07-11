Farnham Town retained the Phyllis Tuckwell Trophy with a 2-0 win at home to Badshot Lea.
Goals from Owen Dean and Sam Evans saw the Town retain the trophy on a scorching afternoon at The Memorial Ground.
Farnham had their first attempt at goal in the second minute, when Darryl Sanders hit his free kick into the Baggies’ wall.
The Town suffered a blow on seven minutes when midfielder Keane Anderson went down with a knee injury.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson had to make an enforced change in the 12th minute, when Tom Leggett replaced the injured Anderson, who was helped off the field.
The Town nearly took the lead in the 17th minute when Bobby-Joe Taylor whipped in a left-footed cross from the right to Rakish Bingham, whose header was parried away by the Baggies’ keeper
Farnham had another attempt two minutes later when Sanders played his free kick to the unmarked Taylor, whose effort from just outside the box went over the bar.
The Town nearly took the lead in spectacular style on 29 minutes when Taylor’s corner from the right-hand side clipped the top of the crossbar.
Farnham created their best chance so far in the 36th minute when Sanders slipped a well-weighted through ball to Bingham, who beat the Baggies’ offside trap but clipped his effort wide of the far post.
Johnson made his second change of the afternoon on 37 minutes, with Brandon Mason replacing Kai Tanner at left-back.
The Town went close again in the 39th minute when Jack Dean’s cutback from the right found Owen Dean, who couldn’t get his effort on target.
Farnham did take the lead on 41 minutes when Mason’s cutback from the left picked out Owen Dean, who calmly tapped his finish into the empty net.
The Town nearly doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Owen Dean got on the end of a clipped ball over the top and lifted his effort just over the bar.
Billy Clifford then tried hist luck with a free kick from range, but his right-footed effort was well held by the Baggies’ keeper.
There was still time for Farnham to create another chance before the break when Owen Dean drove into the box and drilled a right-footed effort at goal which was well blocked by the Baggies’ keeper.
Sanders had the Town’s final effort of the half when his curling right-footed effort was well saved.
Johnson made six changes at half-time, with James Shaw, Miles Obodo, Trae Cook-Appiah, Evans, Erion Zapeli and a trialist replacing Michael Eacott, Clifford, Taylor, Bingham, Ryan Kinnane and Sanders.
Farnham doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Jack Dean played a one-two with Owen Dean before standing up a cross to Evans, whose towering header found the back of the net.
The Town nearly scored a third on 63 minutes when Leggett’s corner picked out Jack Dean, whose effort at the back post went wide.
Leggett tried his luck from the edge of the box for Farnham in the 74th minute, but his effort went over the bar.
Johnson made his ninth substitution of the afternoon on 78 minutes, with Taylor Johnson replacing Dan Bayliss.
The Town had their next attempt at goal in the 81st minute, when Obodo’s free kick was well held by the Baggies’ keeper.
The hosts managed the game professionally in the closing stages to retain the Phyllis Tuckwell Trophy.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Cobham for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 18 (3pm kick-off).
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