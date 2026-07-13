Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson praised his side’s performance after they beat Badshot Lea to retain the Phyllis Tuckwell Trophy, although he was left to rue a serious injury suffered by midfielder Keane Anderson.
Goals from Owen Dean and Sam Evans saw the Town beat the Baggies 2-0 on a scorching afternoon at The Memorial Ground.
“It was a good afternoon,” said Johnson.
“It was an improvement from last week (against Ashford). We looked a little bit sharper.
“I thought we pretty much dominated the whole game and could have scored a few more along the way.
“We scored two really well-worked goals, which was pleasing. I thought there was a lot of good movement, especially in the first half, and a lot of positives to take.
“The first goal was made by Darryl Sanders' touch. He's plucked the ball out the sky from nowhere and the combination of Darryl and Brandon Mason linked up really well. It was a well-worked goal.”
“Overall, I’m happy.”
The one downside for Farnham concerned Anderson, who had to be helped off the pitch after injuring his knee early on.
“Keane dislocated his knee,” said Johnson.
“It popped back in but it's the damage it's done around it.
“We are keeping everything crossed that it's not serious, but it's not looking good.
“You don't want to see anyone getting injured.
“We're going to have to look at midfield because we knew we would miss Mat Mackenzie at the start of the season, and Aaron Kuhl is also coming back.
“Keane’s injury is one we could really have done without.
“We'll see what we can do in midfield.”
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Cobham for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 18 (3pm kick-off).
“We'll have a good week training and get the boys fitter and stronger,” said Johnson.
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