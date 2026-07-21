Farnham Town have signed midfielder Sam Hutchinson on a two-year contract following his departure from League One side AFC Wimbledon.
The 36-year-old has made almost 300 senior appearances at the professional level after coming through Chelsea’s academy.
Having overcome injury problems early in his career, Hutchinson found a settled home at Hillsborough with Sheffield Wednesday, joining on loan in the spring of 2014 before completing a permanent move that summer. He made more than 200 appearances for the Owls.
Hutchinson joined Reading in the summer of 2022 and enjoyed a two-year spell with the Royals, before joining AFC Wimbledon in December 2024.
“It’s great to welcome a player of Sam’s experience and calibre to our squad,” said Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson.
“As someone with almost 300 appearances in the professional game, he’s seen and experienced everything there is to see in football, and will be able to use those experiences to help the rest of the group through what will be an exciting but challenging season at this level.
“He’s trained with the group recently and been with us at some recent friendlies, so he’s already begun to establish those relationships with his team-mates and people around the club.
“As an experienced leader, Sam will raise the standards of the group and be an important voice in the dressing room. I look forward to working with him this season.”
Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo added: “Sam is probably the highest-profile signing in the club’s history. That’s an incredibly exciting thing to think about.
“Having spent the best part of the past two decades around the professional game in the Premier League and Football League, it’s clear from speaking to Sam he wanted a fresh challenge in football at this stage of his career, and we’re delighted he’s chosen to take that next step with us.
“He had offers to stay in the Football League, including some from his former clubs, but he’s chosen Farnham Town which says a lot about where we’re at as a club now.
“Able to play in midfield or in defence, Sam offers us valuable options, experience and leadership in a playing group that’s going to need that this season as we tackle the National League South for the first time.
“We’re all looking forward to working with Sam over the next two years as a key part of this next chapter of our story.”
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