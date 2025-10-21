Farnham Town suffered stoppage-time heartbreak as they lost 2-1 at home to Walton & Hersham in the Southern League Premier South.
Adam Liddle’s second-half equaliser had Town on course for a point, but Joe Bennett struck in stoppage time to give the visitors all three points at The Memorial Ground.
The visitors took the lead in the 12th minute when Mason Obeng raced through and set up Dawid Rogalski, who fired his finish past debutant Town keeper Michael Eacott.
Town almost got back on level terms on 23 minutes when Jack Dean had a free run to head at goal from a corner, but he couldn’t get his header on target.
Farnham created the first chance of the second half in the 47th minute when Tom Leggett’s shot was well blocked.
The hosts went close again on 50 minutes when Brandon Mason’s cross from the left found the head of Bobby-Joe Taylor, whose header went wide.
Town boss Paul Johnson made his first change of the evening a minute later, with Owen Dean replacing Darryl Sanders.
Farnham got back on level terms in the 52nd minute when Liddle intercepted a back pass and placed his right-foot finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Town almost took the lead on 67 minutes when Taylor’s teasing cross in from the right was glanced just wide by Liddle.
Johnson made his second change of the evening six minutes later, with Ogo Obi replacing goalscorer Liddle. Farnham’s manager then made his third substitution in the 82nd minute, with Great Evans replacing Harry Cooksley.
Farnham went close to scoring a winner on 86 minutes when Mason’s excellent cross in from the left was poked just wide by Mat Mackenzie.
The visitors won the game in stoppage time when Bennett got on the end of a cross at the back post and fired his finish past Eacott into the back of the net.
Next up for Farnham is a home game against Bishop’s Cleeve in the first round proper of the FA Trophy on Saturday, October 25 (3pm kick-off).
