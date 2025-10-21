Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was frustrated after his side lost 3-2 at home to Weymouth in the Southern League Premier South.
“I thought it was a strange game of football,” said Johnson.
“In the first 20 minutes we were flat and deserved to go behind – we didn't get going.
“After that we picked it up. We were comfortable and looked a threat from set pieces, but not in open play.
“We managed to find two quick goals right on half-time and I thought we would kick on and win the game pretty comfortably in the second half.
“For large parts of the second half it looked that way but then all of a sudden we couldn't deal with the big lad up top. He bullied us and caused us problems and we found ourselves behind quite quickly.
“I thought we were in control before that. We had a couple of chances from corners – which we looked threatening from – but we didn't get the third goal to kill it off.
“It's a big part of the game killing the game off, but we didn't do that and we were punished.
“We've shot ourselves in the foot.
“I liked the way Weymouth went about it in the second half with big tackles. We had no response to it – I don't think we made a tackle.
“You can't defend like that. You've got to make tackles in football – you can't stroll around the pitch.
“That was a game we expected to win – we look to win the majority of our home games.”
Town suffered a blow in the first half when Sam Evans had to come off.
“Sam was struggling with breathing and took himself to hospital,” said Johnson.
“Darryl Sanders pulled up in the warm-up, Bobby-Joe Taylor was struggling and Joe Jackson is struggling.”
