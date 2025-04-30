Farnham Town have held their end-of-season awards.
There was plenty to celebrate, with Farnham enjoying a hugely-successful 2024-25 campaign.
Town won the Isthmian League South Central Division title in style, winning 32 league games, drawing six and losing four to pick up 102 points out of a possible 126 and seal back-to-back promotions.
The success continues a rapid rise for the club, which won the Combined Counties Premier Division South title in the 2023-24 season after winning 35 league games and drawing three to pick up 108 points out of a possible 114.
The awards – sponsored by Covers Builders Merchants – were held in Farnham Town’s clubhouse. The clubhouse was packed with Farnham supporters as fans and players celebrated the season together.
Town skipper Ryan Kinnane had a successful evening – winning two awards. Kinnane won the players’ player of the season award and the manager’s player of the season award.
Owen Dean won the golden boot award for the third successive season after scoring 26 goals. Dean also won the fans’ player of the season award after contributing eight assists to help fire Town to promotion.
The playmaker award for most assists in the season was won by Harry Cooksley, who contributed 15 assists.
Ben Purcell won the goal of the season award for his superb strike into the top corner in the comprehensive 4-0 win away at Kingstonian, which was his only goal of the season.
The awards were followed by the first annual Big Fat Farnham Town Quiz of the Year, which was also held in Farnham’s clubhouse.
Town now face a busy summer before taking on the challenge of Step 3 football in the 2025-26 season.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Town should visit the club’s website at https://www.ftfconline.com/ for further details.