Farnham Town’s nine-game unbeaten run in the Southern League Premier South came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Bracknell Town.
The visitors nearly took the lead in the eighth minute when Brandon Mason’s cross found Bobby-Joe Taylor in the box, but Taylor’s effort was straight at Bracknell keeper Zaki Oualah.
Farnham went close again a minute later when Michael Eacott’s free kick sent Owen Dean through on goal, but Dean was superbly denied by Oualah.
Dean released Sam Evans in behind on ten minutes, but Evans dragged his shot wide of the far post.
Evans went close again on 36 minutes when he drove into the box and hit a powerful shot which Oualah tipped over the bar.
The hosts took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Jack Mazzone squeezed the ball home from close range.
Mazzone doubled Bracknell’s advantage on the hour mark when he tucked the ball home after a scramble in the box.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.