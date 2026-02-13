Football Mundial have announced a new six-a-side football league will be kicking off soon at Oakmoor School’s 3G pitch in Bordon on Tuesday evenings.
Football Mundial are one of the leading small-sided football league providers in the UK.
Registering a team is easy, with squads being formed comprising of friends, family, work colleagues and neighbours.
The community competition will run weekly on Tuesday evenings between 7pm and 9pm, with teams playing 40-minute matches.
Football Mundial development manager Matt Taylor said: “We're delighted to be working closely with the community of Bordon and we're confident that our league will offer exciting times for local footballers on a Tuesday evening.”
Teams are being urged to join up early as there are limited spaces available for teams to join.
Anyone wishing to get a team involved or looking for more information can contact Matt on 07496 271368 or visit the Football Mundial website at: www.footballmundial.com
