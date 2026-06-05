Liphook United Ladies enjoyed a highly-successful 2025-26 campaign, finishing top of Hampshire County Women’s Football League Division Two.
Liphook won 15, drew two and lost just one of their 18 matches to end the campaign with 47 points, seven clear of second-placed Winchester City Flyers Reds Women.
Liphook, led by manager Elliot Ottaway, were one of the division’s most complete sides. They scored 53 league goals and conceded only seven, giving them the best defensive record in the division as well as one of the most dangerous attacks.
Their home form was impressive, but their away record was particularly strong, with eight wins and one draw from nine matches on the road.
Across the squad, Liphook blended experienced players with young talent. The more experienced players set the standards, while the younger members of the squad brought energy and quality.
This year, the focus was on playing with control. Liphook placed a huge emphasis on possession, switching play and keeping the ball for longer periods, rather than rushing attacks or forcing the game. Their use of a back four was a major part of that approach, giving the team a strong platform to build from deep, move the opposition around and dominate possession.
That structure helped Liphook become difficult to break down, but also dangerous going forward. They were able to control matches, manage pressure and create chances through patience and movement, rather than relying only on direct play.
Beth Moran led the way in front of goal, finishing as Liphook’s top scorer with 12 goals, while Madeline Shuff also made a major contribution with ten goals.
There were several standout results across the season. Liphook’s 5-1 win over Winchester City Flyers Reds Women was a major statement against their closest rivals, while the 11-0 win against BTC Southampton, 7-0 win against AFC Varsity Women Reserves and 4-0 win against Wight Eagles Ladies showed the attacking quality in the squad. They also showed resilience in tighter contests, including a 2-1 win against Rushmoor Community Women’s Firsts and a 2-1 away victory at Alton Ladies.
Their only league defeat came early in the season against AFC Stubbington, but the team responded positively to that setback and grew stronger as the campaign developed, finding consistency, confidence and a style of football that gave them control in key moments.
Off the pitch, the togetherness of the squad proved to be very important. The spirit in the group helped drive standards in training, matchdays and around the club. The players created an environment where everyone contributes, whether through leadership, energy, goals, defensive discipline or support for one another.
With a strong defensive foundation, a possession-based style, proven goalscorers and a squad packed with experience and young talent, the future looks bright.
Captain Fran Hemsley said: “We’ve had a tremendous season this year. It certainly hasn’t been easy, despite winning the majority of our games. We’ve been building for several seasons now, finding our rhythm, working together, and pushing towards winning the league.
“The support from the wider Liphook club has been massive for us. Women’s football is continuing to grow, and I’m proud that our club has backed that progress so strongly.
“The girls are incredible individuals and, together, we’ve united as one team. Bring on Division One.”
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