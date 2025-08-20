Leo Finch headed Liss Athletic to a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Hook at Newman Collard in the Hampshire Premier Football League Senior Division.
Nathan Lenox had given Liss the perfect start tapping home Angus Mackay's cross inside the opening five minutes – this after Hook had struck the post on the counter.
Jake King's defensive slip let Hook in for a soft equaliser, as the game became a battle of the midfield with chances at a premium, save for Angus Mackay going close with his second-half strike off the post.
The Blues showed their resilient side to turn a point into three when Finch headed home Theo Glazier's free kick in stoppage time.
The win wasn't without cost – goalkeeper Jack Albery was unable to continue during the second half with a back and rib injury, forcing defender Dan Clark between the sticks – having only recently returned to action himself following a knee injury.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.