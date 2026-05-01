Petersfield Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Hamble Club in the Wessex League Premier Division.
Rams keeper Freddie Firman was kept busy and produced a fine low save early on, but the visitors took the lead when Matt Casey slammed home from close range.
Despite not creating a plethora of chances, Petersfield equalised on 38 minutes through Max Bray. Harry Close got in behind Hamble’s defence and his effort was pushed into the path of Bray, who bundled in the rebound.
Hamble started the second half on the front foot and regained the lead on 63 minutes when James Johnson headed home past Firman from a free kick.
The visitors continued to apply the pressure for the rest of the game and almost went 3-1 up, but Casey sent his effort over the bar.
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