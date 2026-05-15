Petersfield Town signed off their season with a penalty shootout victory against red-hot favourites AFC Portchester in the Portsmouth Senior Cup final at Havant & Waterlooville.
Portchester had reached the play-offs in an impressive debut season in the Isthmian League South Central Division, whereas the Rams finished their league campaign with a side built around players from their under-23 squad.
The difference between the sides was huge on paper, but the Rams put in a superb performance against the odds to earn a 0-0 draw and win 4-3 on penalties.
Portchester had more of the ball and most of the attacking play, but the Rams defended well and had some good attacking moments of their own.
Portchester attacked predominately down the flanks, but the majority of their attacks were thwarted by good defending, while Rams keeper Harris Osmon was secure and assured when called upon.
The best chances for Portchester fell to Lee Wort in the third minute and Ryan Pennery in the 16th minute.
The Rams did manage a couple of shots on target, from Max Bray in the 40th minute, and in the 41st minute from Alfie Stringer, but both efforts were comfortably saved by Portchester keeper Steven Mowthorpe.
On the stoke of half-time the Rams survived a scare when Calvin Davies’ well-struck shot went just wide.
Osmon was increasingly called into action in the latter stages of the second half, most notably keeping out Destiny Ojo’s shot, and Portchester also had several good efforts on goal which they put narrowly wide.
The closest the Rams came to scoring was a 71st shot from Iggy Cake which went wide.
After seven minutes of added time the tie went to penalties.
In a tense shootout it was the Rams who emerged victorious, 4-3, to lift the trophy, and spark celebratory scenes from all connected with Petersfield Town.
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