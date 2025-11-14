Petersfield Town won 3-2 at home to Liss Athletic in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.
First-half goals from Asad Ssemwogerere, Dan Wood and Kian Towse fired the Rams to victory despite a second-half resurgence from the visitors.
The hosts took the lead in the ninth minute. Liss keeper George Bonney came to the edge of his area to clear the ball but missed the ball and Ssemwogerere slotted into an empty net.
The Rams doubled their advantage on 16 minutes when Harrison Hide headed the ball into a dangerous area to Wood, whose acrobatic effort snuck in.
Liss pulled one back just before the half-hour mark when Elliot Harrison nodded a deep free kick back across goal and past Rams keeper Ellis Grant.
Petersfield restored their two-goal advantage just before half-time when Charlie Merritt’s crossfield ball found Towse, who poked his effort past Bonney.
The visitors pulled a goal back on the hour mark when Theo Glazier smashed in a fine finish from the edge of the box, but the Rams held on to reach the next round.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.