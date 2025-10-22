Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was left feeling frustrated after his side had a late goal controversially disallowed during their 2-1 defeat against Walton & Hersham.
Great Evans appeared to have scored a 91st-minute winner for Farnham, but the goal was disallowed for an apparent foul on visiting keeper Josiah Barker.
To add insult to injury for Farnham, the visitors then scored a 94th-minute winner to take all three points.
“It's a tough one to take,” said Johnson.
“I thought it was a bit of a cagey first half and a poor man's game of chess with both sides feeling each other out – they maybe slightly edged it.
“The goals have been criminal – all three of them.
“We gave a cheap goal away from a throw in deep in their half, which put us on the back foot, but we responded really well.
“Adam Liddle read the back pass well for the equaliser – he worked hard and he got his reward.
“I felt it was one-way traffic. We were comfortable but the referee has cost us massively – it was one of the worst decisions I think I've seen in football.
“The cross came in, the goalie punched it and got it all wrong and fell on the floor, and the referee has given a free kick.
“I'm not sure what he saw – it's a dreadful decision. It was the 91st minute – it wins the game.
“Then we switched off at the back post from one deep cross and have been punished with literally the last kick of the game.
“We've pretty much played all the top sides in the league and Walton & Hersham are the first team at the top to beat us.
“They had a bit of luck so we'll take a lot of positives from that and move on.”
