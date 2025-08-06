Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was happy with his side’s performance after they wrapped up their pre-season campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw at home to National League South outfit Dorking Wanderers.
Town finished an impressive pre-season campaign unbeaten, with six wins and one draw from their seven friendlies.
“I thought it was a really entertaining game,” said Johnson.
“It was two good sides – you could see both sides’ attacking qualities on show.
“It was a test that we needed.
“We knew Dorking would dominate the ball for large periods. It was about how we set up and how we could counter them. I thought both our goals were perfect examples of that.
“Pre-season looked tough on paper, but the boys have breezed it.
“As soon as we came back in for pre-season everyone hit the ground running.
“The new signings have all been excellent and the rest of the squad have been excellent.
“It was important we kept a big core of the group from what we did last year, and the ones coming in had to be better than what we had.”
Farnham are competing at Step 3 for the first time in the club’s history this season in the Southern League Premier South – after back-to-back promotions from the Combined Counties Premier Division South and the Isthmian League South Central Division – and Johnson is looking forward to the challenge.
“I think realistically top ten is a great season,” said Johnson.
“We want to be competing at the top – that's the pressure we put on ourselves and we've always been that way so we’ll aim to do that.
“It's going to be tough – it's a strong league – but we'll also pick a cup out and try to get a big game in the FA Cup or the FA Trophy.”
