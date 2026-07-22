Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson praised his side’s performance after they beat a young Wycombe Wanderers side 2-1 in a pre-season friendly.
“It was a good workout,” said Johnson. “Wycombe were lively. They've got some good players in their ranks and I think you might see a few in the league this year out on loan getting some valuable minutes.
“It was a different test. Obviously the pace of the game upped with how lively Wycombe were and I thought we adapted well. We’re building up and getting momentum going, and I think the boys responded well.
“Overall, when you compare the two teams I don't think Wycombe created anything of note throughout the first 60 minutes. We looked pretty good with the ball – we switched it well and worked it well and fully deserved the lead.
“Darryl Sanders worked it well and produced a good finish for the first one, and then for the second one we worked it well down the right-hand side and it fell nicely for Owen Dean to smash home.
“These are the partnerships we've had for a long time and they've started to hit the ground running again with them. Hopefully we get better and better.
“At half-time we told the boys to have good habits, pick up what they do with the ball and how we can work it off the ball. We know we can get our dangerous players on the ball when we win it back. I think they took it all on board – it was a good hour's workout for most of the boys.
“We've got five or six new boys that are adapting to our shape and the way we play. They're slowly getting there and with a couple more games I hope to see a vast improvement with them.”
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