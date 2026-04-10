Whitehill & Bordon FC have achieved a significant milestone after The Daly Ground was awarded Grade 7 ground grading.
The achievement marks an important step in the club’s long-term plans to progress up the non-league football pyramid, with the grading confirming the ground now meets the standards required for the next stage of development.
The milestone follows a period of continued work at the ground, with recent improvements including the installation of new pathways and hard standing areas.
These upgrades have been designed to support future developments such as a covered stand and turnstiles, which are key requirements for higher levels of ground grading.
Changes include a new pathway along the pitch perimeter to improve access, safety and the overall match day experience.
Groundwork has also been completed on areas that will form the base for future spectator facilities and entrance points.
The work has been carried out by Goodyear Garden and Landscaping Ltd, who played a key role in helping the club meet the grading requirements.
Whitehill & Bordon manager Dan Zubiena said the milestone was a reflection of the collective effort across the club.
“It’s a big achievement for everyone involved with the club,” said Zubiena.
“A lot of hard work has gone in behind the scenes to get the ground to this standard, and it shows what can be achieved when everyone pulls in the same direction.
“There’s still more to do, but this puts us in a strong position moving forward and gives us the platform to keep progressing on and off the pitch.”
Whitehill & Bordon FC also acknowledged the contribution of volunteers, supporters, sponsors and players, as well as local partners including East Hampshire District Council and Whitehill Town Council, in reaching the milestone.
The club say further improvements are planned as they continue to develop on and off the pitch.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.