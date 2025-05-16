Whitehill & Bordon were crowned Aldershot Divisional Football Association Saturday Intermediate Cup champions following a dramatic 2-2 draw and penalty shoot-out victory against Rushmoor Community at National League outfit Aldershot Town’s EBB Stadium.
In front of a proud following of fans who made the short trip to Aldershot, the Stags showed grit, determination and composure under pressure to lift their first cup trophy.
The match delivered on its promise of a classic cup final, and was packed with momentum swings and emotional highs.
Rushmoor opened the scoring in the first half, taking advantage of a quick counter-attack.
But after the break, Whitehill & Bordon came out with purpose and intensity.
Their efforts were rewarded when Shayne Warren powered home a superb header to level the tie.
Moments later, Ciaran Judd added a second, sending the travelling supporters into celebration as the Stags took the lead for the first time in the match.
With the clock ticking down, Rushmoor found a late equaliser, setting up a nerve-wracking finish that would be decided by penalties.
Despite the pressure, Whitehill & Bordon kept their cool, converting their spot-kicks with confidence and sealing the win with a save that sparked jubilation among players, staff and fans alike.
Manager Daniel Zubiena praised the team’s resilience and spirit after the match.
Zubiena said: “This was a massive moment for the club.
“Every player gave everything and I’m incredibly proud of how we kept our heads when it mattered most.
“To lift a trophy in front of our supporters at a ground like this — it means the world.”
The victory marks a significant milestone in the club’s ongoing growth, on and off the pitch.
The cup win comes after Whitehill & Bordon finished in 13th place in the Hampshire Premier Football League Senior Division this season.