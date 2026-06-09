Former British tennis number one Annabel Croft has been appointed ambassador of Hurlands Pickleball & Padel Club in Farnham.
“My involvement came about through a friend who is a member of Wimbledon like myself,” said Croft.
“I was invited to come and see Hurlands with a view to becoming an ambassador, which I’m extremely proud to be an ambassador, and as soon as I walked through the doors I was blown away by the warm, friendly and inspiring atmosphere the club creates.
“It’s a place that I would very much like to come to with my friends.
“Obviously racket sports and tennis have been my whole life, but I’m always for people being active and healthy.
“It’s also about the social side of sport. I love that about this club. It is very much encouraging people to come and play, be active and get involved.
“There’s lots going on with masterclasses, lessons and a competitive side, although you don’t have to be competitive. You can come and enjoy playing.
“When you come and play sport you don’t want to be coming to a run-down old site with broken nets – it’s not very inspiring.
“Whereas when you walk in here you’re instantly hit with the feeling of it being motivating and wanting to play.
“For me, sport has been my whole life. I’m so encouraging of anyone coming and having a go.
“It’s not about how good you are. It’s about learning a skill, challenging your brain and laughing a lot.
“With padel and pickleball I laugh a lot. You have amazing rallies. It’s fun. I like the sound of the rallies.
“It’s so good for your wellbeing and it always makes you feel better. If I have a day that I don’t do sport I never feel as good as a day when I do sport.”
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