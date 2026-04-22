Former Weydon School director of sport Karl Brown won the Farnham Herald award at this year’s Farnham Sports Awards.
His citation from Weydon School stated that his service to local sport and physical education has been outstanding.
Weydon School vice-principal Ben Wish said: “The culture Karl has driven promoting participation and opportunities for students in our area over many years has allowed them to grow and develop in the sporting field.
“His character and commitment to our school and community will be missed hugely but he rightly steps away from education proud of his incredible service.”
Brown retired from education at Easter, but the Herald met up with him to find out more about him.
“I completed my degree at the College of St Paul and St Mary at Cheltenham in 1988,” said Brown.
“After a gap year travelling in Australia and New Zealand, I took up a post as a PE teacher for three years at Park Barn School in Guildford then, in 1992, I was appointed as head of PE at Ash Manor School in Tongham.
“In 2012 I moved closer to home to become head of PE at Weydon School, and then I became their director of sport.
“Teaching can often be a relentless occupation but, really, it's been a privilege.
“I have loved being a PE teacher and have never struggled to get up in the morning to go to school. I have always seen it as an extension of my life and not simply a job.
“We are fortunate at Weydon, there are excellent facilities available for the school and the community to share – but not all schools are so fortunate.
“It drives me mad that, given the government spending on healthcare, there aren't more and better sporting facilities at all schools.
“I have enjoyed working with students of all abilities and helping them on their journey into sport and activity.
“I got special satisfaction from introducing rugby at Ash Manor and taking students for their first experience of skiing in the Alps.
“While at Weydon, I was fortunate enough to take students on numerous sports tours including to South Africa and Australia.
“It is a privilege to see students making their way from school and youth sport into adult sport.
“It is so nice whenever I see ex-students who update me on what they are now doing in sport.
“At Weydon we want to get everyone active because of all of the physical, social and mental benefits, but we also want to see students achieve success at whatever level that might be.
“I think it is really important that in education we help students to become functioning members of society and I operate around achieving mutual respect of people, property and places to ensure we get this right. Fun is such an important part of learning.
“My family is really important to me and sport has been, and continues to be, very kind to all of us, giving us camaraderie, opportunities, challenge, and great values that have served us well in society.
“I have played rugby at Farnham with one of my brothers and both of my sons, and am delighted that both boys still play today, one for Farnham first team and one for the Hanoi Dragons in Vietnam where he currently lives.
“I love the photo of the three of us at Farnham Rugby Club taken a few years ago. It was a special day when Ollie played scrum half for the first team, Ben played scrum half for the second team and I started at scrum half for the third team. All the matches were played at home with the family watching.
“Jo, my wife, has always been my rock and was herself a good sportswoman having played hockey for Guildford and then Aldershot & Farnham, and also turning out to play netball for Waverley in her later life. Jo now runs an archery club at Weydon where she also teaches.
“As a family we believe in putting back into the community and have always tried to help out with any sports club that we are involved in.
“It amazes me that some people turn up and expect everything to be done for them – what you put into any club is what you will get out.
“Although I have stopped many of my sporting activities as I pursue my new career in gardening, I am doing lots of walking and intend to give the sport of padel a go.
“I am also proud to be in training to help out Rowledge Cricket Club with some rolling and grass cutting this coming season and will continue to watch Farnham Rugby Club whenever I can.
“Squash was my main sport for a long time. When I first moved to the area I played at Surrey University, before then playing at Waverley Squash Club, Farnham Sports Centre and then David Lloyd.
“I joined Farnham Rugby Club in 1991 and eventually became club captain from 2006 to 2012 and I played rugby until I was 55.
“I also played football for Guildford City Weysiders in the Surrey Intermediate League in 1989-90, and then later on played regular Sunday football for the Sandrock Vets.
“I played and ran the Scrummagers Cricket club – that's Farnham Rugby Club’s answer to cricket – for 15 years playing in the local midweek league and weekend friendlies.
“Although I'm pretty average I also love skiing – exercise, mountain views, great ambiance. I particularly love skiing in Austria.
“I've always wanted to put back into the community so I've helped coach my sons’ teams at Rowledge CC, Farnham Rugby Club and various local football teams.
“Sport has been amazing for me. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey, either in education or in local sport, and I hope to keep in contact with you all and I will remain interested in our local teams and enjoy reflecting on their performances.”
By David Gill
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