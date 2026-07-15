After months of preparation, four Farnham Roller Hockey Club players – Erin Lloyd, Lois Bradshaw, Kyle Piper and Sophie French – will depart for Portugal for the 2026 European Championships.
The England male and female squads will first travel to Feira for a pre-tournament training camp, completing their final preparations before heading north to Braga, where they will proudly represent England on the European stage.
Lloyd headlines the national selection, receiving the honour of being named team captain and reaffirming her status as one of the country’s most exciting young players. This marks her fourth international tournament, having already represented England twice at the Euros and once at Eurogirls.
Joining her in the female squad is powerhouse Bradshaw, arriving for her fifth international tournament and looking to add to her international scoring record. Both players were part of the England team that beat France last year, a standout performance in which Bradshaw contributed directly to the winning scoreline.
French completes the female trio, representing England for the first time following a strong season with Farnham’s Female Premier League side.
England’s women open their campaign against hosts Portugal, before facing France, Italy, Germany and Spain as the group stages unfold.
The men’s team includes Farnham’s top under-17s goalscorer, Kyle Piper, one of the strongest players in the England squad. Selected last year but unable to travel because of injury, this tournament marks his first opportunity to represent England internationally, earned through determination and consistent performance.
England’s under-17 men’s team begin their schedule against Switzerland, followed by Andorra and Germany, before progressing into the final stages depending on their group results.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/ for further details.
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