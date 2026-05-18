Farnham golfer Lottie Woad produced a superb performance to win her second tournament on the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.
Woad shot a one-under par 69 in the final round of the Queen City Championship in Cincinnati to win her second title on the LPGA Tour.
The 22-year-old finished on 12-under par to finish two strokes clear of South Korea’s Hae-ran Ryu.
Woad’s victory was set up by an excellent six-under par 64 in her second round and an impressive five-under par 65 in her third round.
The Farnham golfer earned the top prize of $300,000 (£225,000) for winning the tournament.
Woad previously won the co-sanctioned Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links last July on her professional debut.
It has been a remarkable past 12 months for the 22-year-old, who was playing collegiate golf for Florida State this time last year.
“I’m very happy to win my second LPGA Tour tournament,” said Woad.
“The first one was my first event as a professional, but I’ve now seen how strong everyone is out here so it definitely feels a lot nicer to get the second one.
“I think the first one happened so quickly it was hard to take in, and I was playing The Open the next week so moved on quickly.
“Now, being out here full time with this being my job, and seeing the competition each week and travelling and all that, it's definitely a lot sweeter.”
Farnham Golf Club general manager Ben Beagley was full of pride after Woad’s latest win.
“It was so impressive how Lottie was able to win the tournament,” said Beagley.
“I don’t necessarily think she played at her absolute best, so to win is even more impressive.
“This is the second of what will be many titles for Lottie.”
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