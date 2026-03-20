Farnham golfer Lottie Woad has won the Performance of the Year Award at the 2026 England Golf Awards.
The award recognises a season that has firmly established Woad as one of the most exciting young talents in world golf.
The reigning 2025 winner of this award, Woad continued her remarkable ascent throughout 2025-26, delivering world-class performances across professional, amateur and collegiate golf.
Ranked the world number one amateur for much of the season, she displayed consistency, competitive maturity and an ability to rise to the biggest moments.
Her year was defined by two landmark victories that captured global attention. She won the Irish Open on the Ladies’ European Tour while still an amateur, before winning the Scottish Open on the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour in her debut event as a professional.
Woad also impressed on the major championship stage, finishing third at the Evian Championship as an amateur and securing a tied-31st finish at the US Women’s Open, one of the sport’s most demanding tests.
Her season included further standout performances while representing her teams with distinction: winning the Arnold Palmer Cup for the Rest of the World team, helping Great Britain & Ireland win the Vagliano Trophy, and representing Europe in the Patsy Hankins Trophy.
Lottie’s father Nick, who accepted the award with wife Rachel on Lottie’s behalf at the awards, said: “This award will mean a huge amount to Lottie.
“She obviously had a fabulous year, but going back, she was always hugely proud to play for England.
“The England Golf Performance Pathway was a huge part of developing her as a player and a person.
“She knows she owes an awful lot for her place in the game to England Golf and is hugely appreciative to all the coaches and the staff as she wouldn’t be where she is now without them.”
Lottie's mum Rachel added: “We’re incredibly proud of Lottie. She's had an amazing year.
“The summer was phenomenal to watch. Of course, she was chasing her LPGA card, but she delivered beyond that.
“She went to the Evian chasing a top-25 place to get the card, but that's not Lottie – she wanted to win it, and that's how she went out and played.
“And then of course, going to the Irish Open and winning that against some top players.
“It was absolutely amazing to watch her win in Scotland and to do it in such a composed way.
“She made an amazing decision on the 18th and she laid up after watching a number of people go over the green, which showed maturity. And then that amazing shot into the 18th green and holing the putt.
“It was amazing to watch her do that in such a calm way and then see the crowd react to her.
“Lottie always has one target and that's to contend. It's her first full year on the LPGA, and she’s started really well.
“She’d love to win a major of course, but it's about contending in every event and building and learning from that.
“She's got a good sense of belief and we watch from the sidelines waiting to see what happens.
“She's getting to go to some fabulous places, meeting some amazing people. It’s about taking it all in and to keep doing what she's really good at.”
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