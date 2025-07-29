Farnham golfer Lottie Woad produced an excellent performance to win the Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.
Woad produced a four-under par final-round 68 to win by three shots on her professional debut and seal her second Ladies’ European Tour title.
The 21-year-old had a two-shot lead heading into the final round, and held her nerve to finish on 21-under par.
The Farnham golfer’s latest impressive performance came hot on the heels of finishing in third place at the Evian Championship and winning the Women’s Irish Open at Carton House in her final two tournaments as an amateur.
Woad was delighted with her display at Dundonald Links.
“It's a pretty good outcome,” said Woad.
“I definitely wasn't expecting to win my first professional event, but I knew I was playing well and was hoping to contend.
“I played really solidly.
“When I had the two birdies early on in the back nine I knew I'd got a little bit of a lead.
“Links golf is really fun. I don't get to play it too often so I wasn't sure how I would go, but it went fine.
“My dad was there all week and my mum got the train up before the final round, so I was hoping I wouldn't mess it up.”
Woad won £220,000 in prize money for winning on Scotland’s west coast, and heads to this week’s Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl as one of the favourites.
The 21-year-old is not fazed by the pressure and is looking forward to the challenge.
“I feel that my game is in a good place at the moment,” said Woad.
“My finish at the Evian, just one shot out of the play-off, has shown me that I can contend in major championships, and is good for my confidence.
“I'll just concentrate on my own game and what I can control.
“I played Royal Porthcawl a few weeks ago. It's a great course and will provide a tough challenge for the Open. I'm looking forward to it.”
Farnham Golf Club general manager Ben Beagley was full of pride after Woad won the Women’s Scottish Open.
“Lottie is in remarkable form and is displaying remarkable consistency,” said Beagley.
“It was a truly spectacular performance.
“We had a packed clubhouse cheering Lottie on and watching her win.
“To win on her professional debut is very impressive, and we are very proud of her.”
