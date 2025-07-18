Farnham golfer Lottie Woad has turned professional.
The 21-year-old has made the decision to turn professional off the back of an impressive fortnight where she won the KPMG Irish Women’s Open and finished third at the Evian Championship – one of golf’s major championships.
Farnham Golf Club general manager Ben Beagley believes Woad has made the right decision.
“I’m delighted for Lottie,” said Beagley.
“This feels like the right time for her to turn professional.
“She has achieved so much as an amateur, and to cap it off by winning the Irish Open and finishing third at a major is the perfect ending.
“For Lottie to now become a member of the LPGA Tour is really exciting for her.
“Everyone at the club is very proud of her.”
Woad joined the England Golf set-up in 2017, declaring in her application letter that her dream would be to “become a professional golfer”.
Eight years later, through a lot of hard work and dedication, the Farnham golfer has achieved her dream.
England Golf performance director Nigel Edwards said: “Lottie Woad has been a really special member of the England Golf squads over the years, moving from regional squads through to national girls and more recently, the national women's squad.
“She has embraced all that has been provided, from the extensive playing opportunities to the coaching support of our national coaches and national lead practitioners.
“Her successes have been well-documented which have included the British Girls’ Championship, Augusta National Women's Amateur and more recently, the Women’s Irish Open.
“Lottie has been a joy to work with and support – she has a fantastic work ethic, a desire to learn and get better, and loves the big occasion.
“Lottie will thrive in the professional game and I really believe that Lottie will become one of the biggest names in professional golf in the years to come.
“For our squad members who have seen Lottie train through the years, she is a complete inspiration and has shown what can be achieved if you dedicate and commit yourself to your dream – an absolutely stellar role model.”
With England Golf, Woad won the only girls' and boys' Home Internationals she played in, two of the three women's and men's Home Internationals, and one of two European Ladies' Team Championships.
She played in two World Team Championships in 2023 and 2025 (Espirito Santo Trophy), and two Patsy Hankins Trophy events, representing Europe.
Woad represented Great Britain & Ireland in two Vagliano Trophies – winning one – and won the Curtis Cup in her single appearance.
She also represented Team International in the Arnold Palmer Cup twice, winning it in 2025.
Other accolades for Woad have included ACC Freshman of the Year 2023, WGCA Freshman of the Year 2023, FSU Female Athlete of the Year 2024, and ACC Golfer of the Year 2024.
She was presented with the Mark H McCormack Medal in 2024 – for being the leading amateur player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
