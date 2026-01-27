Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s men’s first team won 4-3 at home to Bournemouth’s second team in South Central Division One South.
It was a much-needed and morale-boosting victory for A&F, who came back from 3-1 down at half-time to win the game.
Still deep in relegation trouble, the win in a highly-entertaining encounter gives A&F hope and confidence ahead of this week’s tie at fellow strugglers Gillingham.
Familiar errors were costing A&F early in the game, surrendering possession too easily to a Bournemouth side who pressed well. A&F were not reacting quickly enough to turnover, and the visitors made them pay with two goals, the second of which was firmly struck from the top right of the circle with the A&F defence all at sea.
A&F did respond well though and looked threatening gong forward. Captain Aaron Buchanan pulled a goal back with a well-placed short corner deflection and moments later Charlie Dews was agonisingly close to levelling it up in a desperate attempt at the far post following a flowing move.
A setback followed though, as A&F allowed a soft short corner in just before the break. Despite being two goals down, A&F thought they had shown enough in the first half to retain belief they could get something from the game.
A&F’s defence gradually started to look more at ease. With a shortage of defensive players A&F had to make some personnel changes to the back line to shore things up, with James Huggins and Josh Frost moving from forward positions into defence. Midfielder Phil Rushmere has taken responsibility at sweeper alongside 14-year-old Nathan Stanley.
Injector Alan Coote flicked into the net at a short corner to make it 3-2 – reward for an excellent display at centre midfield. Midway through the second half, Stu Morhall approaching the top right of the D played a ball into the circle, which Ian Metcalfe with his back to goal cleverly deflected in for the equaliser.
Bournemouth were still creating chances. A&F goalkeeper Mark Edgley had to react quickly on a few occasions, while twice balls across the face of goal presented Bournemouth with golden opportunities that went begging. Similarly, Harry Johnson missed an excellent chance at the back post for A&F.
Max Long, another to impress in the game, scored the winner from a short corner with four minutes to play. Not the cleanest of efforts, but the pressure A&F exerted told.
A&F’s men’s second team were soundly beaten in the New Forest, but the men’s third team put in an impressive defensive effort to hold league leaders Salisbury Striders to a goalless draw. Mark Boulle was strong in defence alongside Alex De Mierre and Chris Edwards was an organising presence in midfield, but for his relentless effort Stuart Clarke was the star man. A&F’s men’s fourth team were defeated 2-0 at Basingstoke’s sixth team.
Frances Kemp was player of the match for A&F’s ladies’ second team but they were beaten 5-1 at home by Bournemouth’s second team. Captain Emma Skelding scored twice as the ladies’ third team drew 2-2 against Winchester’s fourth team.
A&F’s ladies’ fourth team remain top of the league thanks to a 3-2 win at Petersfield’s second team.
