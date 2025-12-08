Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s men’s first team lost 9-2 at Trojans’ second team in South Central Division One South.
A&F were 2-0 down within five minutes thanks to a short corner flick and a strike from the top right of the D as a move down the left was transferred across to the right midfielder’s untracked run.
Things went from bad to worse. George Bretten pulled up with a calf injury, leaving A&F with a bare 11, and then keeper Mark Edgley suffered a back injury meaning his movement was severely restricted.
A&F were 6-0 down at half-time, but did show some fight in the second half.
Alan Coote and Phil Rushmere had a good grip on things for A&F in central areas and some good bursts by Josh Frost on the right and young Charlie Dews did at least give them some forward momentum.
A&F were rewarded with two short corner goals from Ian Metcalfe, meeting deliveries from the top by Max Long.
There was no doubt that Trojans’ youthful energy and crisp passing made them the dominant side, with the game ending 9-2.
A&F’s ladies’ third team had an off day in front of goal which cost them as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Fareham’s third team.
A&F’s ladies’ fourth team remain unbeaten and top of the league after they played out a 0-0 draw with Portsmouth’s fourth team.
A&F’s men’s second team recorded their first point of the season. Ben Blandford, Ryan Nippress and captain Andy Chadwick were all on target as they drew 3-3 with Haslemere.
Oliver Cluskey was the hero for A&F’s men’s third team, netting the only goal in a victory over Basingstoke’s fifth team, while A&F’s men’s fourth team were soundly beaten by Winchester’s sixth team.
