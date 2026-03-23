Aldershot & Farnham and Petersfield drew 4-4 at Heath End in South Central Division One South in a game that generally lacked quality but was punctuated with moments of individual skill.
The dry pitch conditions made it difficult to play fluid hockey, but Petersfield took an early lead with a close-range finish.
Jonny Groves replied for A&F showing good strength in the D before rifling home, but it wasn’t long before Petersfield regained the lead.
A Stu Morhall rebound goal at a short corner ensured A&F went into the break on level terms.
A&F started the second half well and Charlie Johnson put them ahead for the first time when a mazy dribble to the left goal line and across saw him finish neatly past Petersfield’s goalkeeper. He got his second shortly afterwards, diving to meet a precise ball from younger brother Harry.
James Atkinson went on a mazy dribble and fired a shot which hit the crossbar, leaving Henry Bott a simple tap in. Atkinson made it 4-4 when he went on another dribble that left the A&F defenders dazed and fired a reverse strike into the top left-hand corner from the top of the D.
Both teams had to contend periods in the second half with reduced playing numbers. Alexander Young was given a ten-minute yellow for Petersfield, while A&F’s Harry Johnson and Morhall both had two visits to the sin bin, each picking up a green and a yellow.
A&F’s men’s second team picked up a draw at Salisbury, the men’s third team lost in the New Forest and the men’s fourth team were soundly beaten by Hamble.
The ladies’ second team lost 1-0 at Bournemouth. Captain Emma Skelding was on the scoresheet as the ladies’ third team beat Chichester 2-1, while the ladies’ fourth team drew 0-0 with Haslemere.
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