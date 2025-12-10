The Churcher’s College Junior School under-11 field hockey team won bronze medals at the Independent Association of Prep Schools under-11 hockey event hosted by Wellington College.
The Churcher’s team, boasting nine Haslemere Hockey Club players, delivered a strong performance at the competition.
Competing for just two coveted spots at the national competition, the 16 schools battled it out in a highly-competitive environment.
Churcher's were drawn in a tough group against Wellington College, Castle Court and Amesbury.
The day started with a 1-0 win against Amesbury thanks to Izzy’s decisive breakaway goal.
Next up, Churcher’s faced Wellington. The defensive unit of Amelie, Emily, Anna and Maya were rock solid, providing the platform for an excellent attacking display from the midfield trio and the dangerous Izzy and Juniper up front.
Tillie played a superb pass to Violet, who showed impressive skill to skip past two players and cross the ball for Olivia to score. Wellington equalised late on as the match finished 1-1.
The final group match against Castle Court saw Churcher’s fall to a 1-0 defeat despite some impressive saves from goalkeeper Jess.
The results were enough to send Churcher's through to the cup competition in second place.
The first knockout round pitted Churcher’s against Twickenham.
A defensive masterclass from Maya and Amelie allowed Churcher’s to control the match, which finished 0-0 and was decided by a penalty shuffle.
Tillie and Olivia dispatched their shuffles with confidence, while Jess saved two of Twickenham's efforts to send Churcher's through to the semi-finals.
Churcher's were beaten by eventual champions Surbiton in the semi-finals, before facing Castle Court in the third place play-off.
The bronze medal match finished 0-0, despite Churcher’s dominating in general play.
The match was decided by penalty shuffles. Violet was the only player to score for Churcher's, but Jess kept every shuffle out to secure the bronze medal.
