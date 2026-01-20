Wimbledon kicked off on a sunny afternoon at Monkton Lane, but it was Farnham who started the better of the two sides. Two good kicks from Ieuan Finey-Jones gained Farnham good field position and they were awarded a penalty five metres out. They decided to tap and go with the forwards carrying well and edging closer to the line before Oscar Henderson powered over for the first try of the game. The conversion made it 7-0.