Petersfield fell to a 26-0 defeat at home to Old Tiffinians in Regional Two South Central on Saturday.
Petersfield were soundly beaten in atrocious playing conditions, with the visiting team better prepared for managing the game in such poor weather.
On a very wet day with some standing water in areas of the pitch Old Tiffinians dominated the scrums, of which there were many, caused by knock-ons of the greasy ball by both teams.
Petersfield’s usually dominant pack were taken apart by the visitors’ strong and streetwise forwards in the set piece and in loose play.
Old Tiffinians had scored two converted tries within 15 minutes through the platform of their pack while their hosts had hardly exited their half.
Petersfield appeared to be unable to adjust to the wet and windy weather throughout the match as they were shunted off their scrum ball on several occasions and when in possession they attempted to breach the Old Tiffinians defence by spreading the ball wide and introducing their backs to penetrate the visitors’ defence.
Petersfield’s experienced front five could not impose themselves on the opposition because of the power of the Old Tiffinians forwards.
Despite Petersfield failing to impress the referee or their opponents in equal measure on several occasions the half-time score of 21-0 showed the home side had shown dogged determination to stay in contention and perhaps get within seven points of the visitors to rescue a losing bonus point.
In the second half with driving rain and strong wind at their backs Field were able to spend more time in the Old Tiffinians half. With the bench emptied to replace injured players and positional changes, holding Old Tiffinians to just one extra try was an achievement.
Petersfield will hope to return to winning ways when they host Havant’s second team on Saturday.
By Chris Todd
