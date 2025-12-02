Petersfield earned an impressive 46-35 victory against Havant’s second team in Regional Two South Central on Saturday.
Petersfield’s home game was hastily rearranged last Thursday as an away match because of the battering Petersfield’s Penns Place grass pitches had taken the previous weekend and a weather forecast predicting heavy rain.
Havant, who have an artificial grass pitch, offered to host the match with a midday kick off and play the Penns Place fixture on March 21, 2026.
The rain did not materialise and the sun even put in an appearance midway through the second half.
Petersfield kicked off towards the northern end of the ground and within three minutes had secured their first try via some messy broken play, from both sides, allowing Eddie Matthews to score under the posts. The try was duly converted by fly half Brad Caparo.
Havant opened their account on 14 minutes, securing an uncontested line out with the ball being moved inside for a score under the posts. The try was duly converted to even the score at 7-7.
On 25 minutes Havant’s loosehead prop was sin binned for blocking and Matt McLean scored the resulting penalty to put Petersfield 10-7 ahead.
Havant successfully gathered a lineout four minutes later, and after moving the ball inside eluded a couple of Petersfield tackles to score under the posts. The try was converted to make it 14-10.
On 30 minutes Petersfield scored probably the best try of the game following the successful gather of the restart kick. A series of quick passes and offloads between the forwards and backs enabled scrum half Dan Chinnock to score under the posts. The try was converted by McLean.
Havant were penalised on 38 minutes, with the resulting kick finding touch. From the lineout Petersfield formed their drive, which Havant attempted, in desperation, to collapse. Tighthead prop Dan Sargent peeled off the back and scored in the corner. The resulting conversion was missed.
On the stroke of half-time Petersfield scored from a lineout catch and drive with Sargent again the scorer. McLean converted for a half-time score of 29-14.
From the restart Petersfield moved through some good phases of play for Matthews to score in the corner. The conversion was missed.
Petersfield seemed to be well on top, but then had Karter Whittock sin binned. The player advantage allowed Havant to get back into the game with two converted tries to make the score 34-24.
On 60 minutes Havant’s momentum was dented somewhat when they had a player sin binned for a reckless high tackle. With Whittock restored for five minutes he scored a try in the corner with McLean converting to make it 41-28.
This settled Petersfield’s nerves and they controlled the play, but had to wait until the 76th minute to score again. A Havant infringement led to a kick to the corner. The resulting lineout was gathered successfully and then moved inside quickly out of the stuttering drive for Jack Janaway to score. The conversion was missed.
Havant scored a converted consolation try late on, but Petersfield held on for a much-needed bonus point win. Field move up to fifth in the league, while Havant drop to sixth.
Petersfield will travel to the New Forest to play bottom of the league Ellingham & Ringwood on Saturday, December 6.
By Trevor Perkins
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.