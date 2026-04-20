Petersfield slipped to a 39-26 defeat at Winchester in their Regional Two South Central promotion play-off match.
In warm sun on a Winchester pitch that was ideal for running rugby Petersfield, to the pleasure of the large number of travelling support, were first to score. Winchester knocked on in a tackle just ten metres out and from the scrum Petersfield mauled the ball forward for prop Will Norton to touch down. Brad Caparo added the extras.
Winchester opened their account on 15 minutes. From a penalty lineout they smuggled the ball to pass quickly through three players to their speedy winger who touched down to the right of the posts for a converted try.
From a lineout on halfway which Petersfield lost, Winchester brought their excellent backline into play and swiftly advanced into Petersfield’s 22 before their pacy winger went on an angled run to score a converted try.
Winchester added to their score with an unconverted try in the right-hand corner to go 19-7 up.
At a Petersfield lineout, having secured the ball inside Winchester’s half, Field brought their backline into play. A couple of smart passes were followed by a pass which was intercepted by one of Winchester’s backs, who cut an angle to score a converted try under the posts.
On the half-time whistle Petersfield’s pack were in possession 20 metres from the tryline. In a rolling maul that had Zac Conley, Sam Brown, Oli Hunt and Jack Janaway contribute, Dan Sargent crashed over the tryline. Caparo added the extras.
The first score of the second half was a penalty by Winchester. Despite Petersfield keeping possession for longer they appeared intimidated and rushed their passes, and accuracy suffered.
Petersfield then built a fine period of play before being penalised for crossing. After the penalty lineout was secured by Winchester Petersfield again transgressed, gifting a penalty kick to their opposition in front of the posts.
Winchester’s final score came from a lineout where they passed the ball across to the opposite wing. Avoiding tackles, they brought the ball back to their centre while Petersfield’s defence became narrowed. From this they launched their right winger on an angled jinking run to score a converted try under the posts.
Much to Petersfield’s credit, they did not capitulate. After securing the ball from a penalty lineout Liam Perkins, Franco Tomic and Oli Hunt attempted to score but were denied. Field kept possession and the backs got in on the act. Matt McLean went on a run, and Ethan Horsfall, Jim Tribe and Charlie Muir broke the gain line before Greg Jansen was on hand to take a pass and hand off two defenders to charge over the line to dot down near to the posts for an unconverted try.
Petersfield then played out of their 22 when McLean had the ball in hand and ran 40 metres before offloading in a tackle to Muir, who gained more metres. Joe Knowles, Caparo and Jansen were all involved before the ball was passed to Tribe, who scored the final try. Knowles added the extras.
Petersfield will remain in Regional Two South Central for the 2026-27 season, while Winchester face Wimborne in the the next play-off round.
Petersfield will host their popular annual Pub Sevens tournament on Sunday, May 3.
By Chris Todd
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