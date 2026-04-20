Much to Petersfield’s credit, they did not capitulate. After securing the ball from a penalty lineout Liam Perkins, Franco Tomic and Oli Hunt attempted to score but were denied. Field kept possession and the backs got in on the act. Matt McLean went on a run, and Ethan Horsfall, Jim Tribe and Charlie Muir broke the gain line before Greg Jansen was on hand to take a pass and hand off two defenders to charge over the line to dot down near to the posts for an unconverted try.