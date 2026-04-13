Petersfield secured a top-five finish in Regional Two South Central with a thrilling 33-32 victory at Tottonians.
In near ideal conditions play was fast, furious and in the most part skilful with both teams defending aggressively and attacking with determination.
Totts set out their stall just 90 seconds from kick-off when after a scrum for a knock on by Field they broke through Petersfield’s sluggish defence and with a penalty advantage scored a converted try.
Tottonians dominated possession early on and scored their second try when they passed across the field to the right through the hands of three sprinting players for the outside man to cross the line for a converted try.
Petersfield’s point of difference to their hosts was their dominance in the set scrums where they were in almost complete control.
As play entered the second quarter Petersfield were awarded the first scrum penalty. From this and the possession on the halfway line some slick interplay between Zac Conley, Jack Janaway and Liam Perkins took the ball into the home side’s half with Seb Tuff, Tom Blewitt and Matt McLean in close support. Brad Caparo spotted Charlie Muir’s looping run to the right and launched a long pass to Muir. With the close support of Ethan Horsfall, Muir broke through two tackles to score a try for Caparo to convert.
With a penalty advantage and just five minutes more on the clock Petersfield, in possession on the left wing, kept the ball in hand and using their much-improved passing and handling moved the ball towards the tryline. Perkins was in position to run on to a pass from Joe Knowles and power his way to score a try under the posts for Caparo to convert.
Petersfield were penalised for not releasing and Muir received a yellow card. Reduced to 14 players, Petersfield did well to prevent Totts from scoring and hold out until the half-time whistle.
Early in the second half Will Norton suffered an injury to his forearm and was replaced by Sam Janaway. Totts still had a player advantage and from a penalty maul drew in many Petersfield defenders before crossing the line close to touch for an unconverted try.
Perkins was yellow carded only minutes after Muir was restored to the field. From the penalty Totts elected to successfully kick for three points.
Dan Sargent was next to trouble the scoreboard from a series of rucks, picks and drives when he scrambled over the tryline close to the posts as the hosts attempted to hold the ball up. Caparo added the extras.
At a scrum outside Field’s 22 Totts secured the ball and passed to their rapid winger who outran Field’s defence to score a converted try.
Tuff caught a Totts relieving kick on Field’s 22 and set off at speed through Tottonians’ first line of defence. After covering 40 metres the defence closed in on him but Tuff stayed upright and gave Sam Brown time to arrive and take the ball to bulldoze his way over the tryline for a converted try.
Tottonians responded with a successful drop goal for three points.
Petersfield were not finished and mauled the ball towards the tryline with the pairing of Franco Tomic and Oli Hunt combining to drive Hunt over the line for an unconverted try on the final whistle.
By Chris Todd
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.