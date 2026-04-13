As play entered the second quarter Petersfield were awarded the first scrum penalty. From this and the possession on the halfway line some slick interplay between Zac Conley, Jack Janaway and Liam Perkins took the ball into the home side’s half with Seb Tuff, Tom Blewitt and Matt McLean in close support. Brad Caparo spotted Charlie Muir’s looping run to the right and launched a long pass to Muir. With the close support of Ethan Horsfall, Muir broke through two tackles to score a try for Caparo to convert.