Women’s rugby made a long-awaited return to Penns Place as Petersfield opened their 2025-26 campaign with a superb 22-0 victory over Littlehampton Lionesses in testing, rain-soaked conditions.
A crowd of around 250 gathered under cover to witness the occasion, cheering as the team ran out alongside their mascots – many of them the players’ own children – in a proud moment in the history of Petersfield RFC.
Petersfield began brightly, dominating the opening exchanges with powerful carries from Danielle Nicholls and Holly Mullard that quickly put the visitors under pressure. Despite a few early handling errors, the home side’s defensive organisation and physical edge kept Littlehampton pinned back, forcing several unforced mistakes.
The breakthrough came after ten minutes when outside centre Daisy Plant turned over possession at the breakdown. Fly-half Hannah Wright reacted sharply, feeding full-back Holly Allsop, who burst through three tackles and sprinted from her own ten-metre line to score the opener.
Field continued to press, with captain Leanne Wallis and Maz Gregory combining well to release Nicholls for another surging run through midfield. Scrum-half Sas Willetts spotted space on the blindside soon after and sent Mullard over the line, only for the effort to be ruled out for a foot in touch.
The disappointment was short-lived. From a defensive scrum moments later, Willetts darted down the same blindside and timed her pass perfectly to Mullard, who this time stayed infield to touch down from 30 metres out. Petersfield led 10-0.
With confidence flowing, the hosts extended their advantage before half-time as Willetts and Mullard linked up once again. The winger’s pace proved too much for the Lionesses’ defence as she raced in for her second of the day, giving Field a 15-0 lead at the break.
The weather worsened after the restart, and both sides struggled to keep hold of the ball. Littlehampton threatened at times, but Petersfield’s defence – led by the relentless tackling of Amy Hinxman, Charli Humm, Esther Figgins and Lucy Barton – stood firm.
Mullard came close to completing her hat-trick midway through the half, denied only by a superb covering tackle from a Littlehampton defender. The visitors enjoyed some bright spells, but Petersfield’s composure without the ball proved decisive.
The home side sealed the win in the closing stages when Mia Ellis picked up an offload from Charlie Wolfe, drew in her marker and released Allsop to cross for her second try. Figgins added the conversion to complete an emphatic 22-0 victory and a perfect start to Petersfield’s new era in women’s rugby.
Post-game, head coach Cam Thomas expressed his pride in the side on their first outing.
“We can’t underestimate the magnitude of that scoreline,” said Thomas.
“They defended this club with great honour and the whole team should feel so proud of themselves.”
Team manager Amie Boyes added: “Nothing gives me greater pleasure than seeing it all come together.
“Every single player, on and off the pitch, contributed to a truly commanding performance – a thoroughly deserved win. May there be many more.”
Petersfield full-back Holly Allsop is recovering after being involved in a nasty collision in the closing stages of the match.
Field now have their eyes firmly focused on their second match of the season against Alton RFC at Penns Place on Sunday, November 9.
By James Barden
