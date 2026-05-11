Celebrating 30 years of Pub Sevens at Petersfield Rugby Club were 20 adult men’s teams and, for the first time in the competition, six ladies’ teams.
After a grey but dry morning of league matches, games were played in bright sunshine in the afternoon, with a knockout format producing finals for all six trophies.
Clubhouse One were the victors in the Spoon final, while the Plate was won by debutant outfit Purple Cobras.
Harting Stores won the Bowl in only their second year in the competition, while the final of the Women’s Social competition saw Wranglers win the trophy.
The Women’s Cup was won by the invitation team representing the charity Rugby Against Cancer, while the Men’s Cup was awarded to the Men’s Rugby Against Cancer squad after they drew with opponents The Duke of Cumberland at full-time and won with a golden try in extra time.
By Chris Todd
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