Six Petersfield Rugby Clubs played on the hallowed turf of Twickenham in Hampshire’s 40-26 Bill Beaumont County Championship Division Three final victory against Leicestershire.
Petersfield’s Sam Brown, Franko Tomic, Karter Whittock, Tom Blewitt, Oli Hunt and Brad Caparo all played key role’s in Hampshire’s pulsating victory.
Hampshire started quickly scoring two converted tries in the first eight minutes only for Leicestershire to respond with two tries in quick succession to level the score.
Hampshire scored a further two converted tries in the second quarter to end the half 28-14 ahead.
Leicestershire started the second half strongly and scored a converted try.
Hampshire responded with a spectacular individual try, but Leicestershire replied with an unconverted try to make it 33-26.
Hampshire replied with some ruck play from ten metres out to score a converted try and close out the game in their favour.
By Chris Todd
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