Rushmoor Knights fell to an emphatic 83-0 defeat at home to Bristol Aztecs in British American Football Premiership South.
The match was always going to be a tough test for the Knights against the national champions.
Harvey Macey had to punt on the opening drive and two plays later Aztecs quarterback Ethan Gretzinger found Sam East for an early touchdown to set the tone for a long afternoon for the Knights.
Knights quarterback Henry Flint was intercepted by Cabral De Almada on Rushmoor’s own 25-yard line. Gretzinger completed his pass to wide receiver Olly Luck on the next play for Bristol’s second touchdown.
Quinten Wimmer then collected a short pass over the line and ran 70 yards to score after several missed tackles to make it 21-0.
An excellent punt by Macey was returned 50 yards by East. Louis Ellis’ excellent tackle stopped Gretzinger close to the goal line as he ran 25 yards, but in the next play Josh Breece took the snap and ran in for Bristol’s fourth touchdown.
Tom Seager then intercepted Flint to set up Breece to run in untouched and make it 35-0.
In the second quarter, Gretzinger's screen pass to Wimmer led to Bristol’s sixth touchdown.
Macey's punt was returned 50 yards by East, who ran straight up the middle to make it 49-0.
At the end of the quarter Gretzinger scrambled to his right and passed on the run to a wide open Breece for Bristol’s eighth touchdown.
In the third quarter, Wimmer returned the kick-off to the end zone to make it 63-0.
Gretzinger then handed off to Joe Zabaneh, who ran in from ten yards for Bristol’s tenth touchdown.
Gretzinger's 30-yard pass found Chris Green to make it 77-0, and on the last play of the match Flint's screen pass was intercepted by Romain Burat for the final touchdown.
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