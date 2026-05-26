Rushmoor Knights fell to an emphatic 48-0 defeat at home to London Blitz in British American Football Premiership South.
The game was effectively over as a contest in the opening quarter, with the visitors scoring three unanswered touchdowns and conversions.
A long 45-yard pass found the receiver wide open for an easy walk in for the opening touchdown.
The Blitz’s running back set up his own score on their next drive, a 25-yard run down the left was followed up by a run down the middle from 15 yards out to make it 14-0.
Things could have been different as a Knights punt that put the Blitz on their own five-yard line was retaken because they had too many players on the pitch.
Another long pass this time to the right pylon was a catch-of-the-season contender which the Blitz’s receiver grabbed from the sky, covered on the side line by Achiga Binyiri, to make it 21-0.
Knights quarterback Abi Venkatraman threw an interception as both teams traded possession, although the impressive Knights running back Chiambah Toh Salu gave the visitors something to think about.
A catch by Cole McFarlane and a Toh Salu run up the middle kept the Knights’ drive alive before replacement quarterback Angelos Matzaridis threw an interception.
The Knights’ Fred Pack then recovered a fumble and two catches by Matthew Rickard got the hosts into field goal range at the two-minute warning. A bad snap meant Joe Hammond had to punt.
In the second half the Knights’ third quarterback McFarlane threw an interception which saw the Blitz defender run the ball back for a pick six to make it 28-0.
The visitors didn't hold back and after another score, the clock continued running and two more touchdowns made it 48-0.
Rushmoor Knights will host Bristol Aztecs at 3pm on Sunday, May 31.
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