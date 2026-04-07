The final promotion spot in the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League has been claimed as a win for Tim Harrington has Bordon C looking up.
Robert and Michael Dennison put the Alma Road side on the cusp of promotion from Division Three before Harrington’s 60-12 victory in the third frame sealed it.
The win, coupled with Sovereign D’s draw at champions Lindford B, was enough to secure third spot behind runners-up Frensham A.
The promotion winners have two matches against Bordon B to look forward next season with their club counterparts drawing 2-2 against Rowledge B in the division above.
Champions Grayshott B played out a draw with Comrades while runners-up Bourne B finished the season on a high with a 4-0 win at Alton Cons F.
James Harvey and Andy Gething were the week’s top break-makers with 25 apiece.
The week’s biggest drama was in the singles competition with Tony Edwards and Rob Donohoe edging epic 3-2 wins against Russell Wishart and Darren Ridgers, respectively, with both matches going to the final black. Donohoe will be hoping for a double given his Milford side have already claimed the league title.
Division Two results: Bourne A 2-2 Alton Cons A, Rowledge B 2-2 Bordon B, Grayshott B 2-2 Comrades A, Farnham Cons B 3-1 Cody Social, Passfield A 3-1 Traco E, Alton Cons F 0-4 Bourne B.
Division Two breaks: James Harvey (25), Andy Gething (25), Simon Leach (22), Kevin Gavin (21), Liam Irwin (21 & 21).
Division Three results: Traco F 4-0 Traco C, Frensham A 2-2 Hindhead RBL A, Comrades B 2-2 Frensham D, Bordon C 3-1 Rowledge C, Lindford B 2-2 Sovereign D.
Division Three break: Jack Owen (22).
Anyone who wants more information on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League should visit: https://tinyurl.com/3ec3d84m for further details.
By Paul Ferguson
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