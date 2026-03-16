The last ball of the 2025-26 season has been potted in Division One of the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League with Milford and Liss RBL A being confirmed as champions and runners-up.
Shakeel Ahmad rounded off a superb season with breaks of 45 and 20 to win bragging rights for the As in the battle of the Sovereigns.
But the question is now who will replace Liss RBL C and Traco in the top flight, with Ian Finch and Richard Thompson making impressive breaks for leaders Grayshott B in a 4-0 mauling of Bourne A.
Comrades A kept up the pressure with a 4-0 win over Alton Cons F while Lee Coyne was in devastating form, knocking in breaks of 28, 25 and 22 for Bordon B.
Lindford B secured promotion from Division Three thanks to a draw at Hindhead RBL A. Frensham A are in pole position to join them but several teams still have a chance.
Division One results: Sovereign A 3-1 Sovereign B, Liss RBL B 2-2 Liss RBL C, Traco B 1-3 Liss RBL A, Shottermill B 2-2 Milford.
Division One breaks: Shakeel Ahmad (45 & 20), Ryan Mears (41).
Division Two results: Bourne A 0-4 Grayshott B, Rowledge B 1-3 Bourne B, Alton Cons A 2-2 Farnham Cons B, Bordon B 2-2 Passfield A, Comrades A 4-0 Alton Cons F, Cody Social 4-0 Traco E.
Division Two breaks: Ian Finch (32), Richard Thompson (29), Darren Carter (29), Lee Coyne (28, 25 & 22), Danny Cooper (25), Alex Elkins (25), Stuart Lowe (22).
Division Three results: Traco F 1-3 Sovereign D, Lindford D 3-1 Comrades B, Hindhead RBL A 2-2 Lindford B, Frensham D 2-2 Rowledge C.
Division Three break: Martin Pollock (22).
Anyone who wants more information on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League should visit: https://tinyurl.com/3ec3d84m
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