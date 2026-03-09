The Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League Division One title is going to the greater Godalming area as a Russell Wishart masterclass set Milford on the way to a winner takes all triumph.
Needing to win to stand any realistic chance of winning the league, Liss RBL A faced an uphill task from the first frame with Paul Lee edging out Paul Murphy 65-53 in an epic opening exchange.
Wishart made two breaks of 21 and a further knock of 22 in a 78-11 win against Kevin Woodford to leave them within one victory of the title. And while Nick Booth won the third for the visitors, Rob Donohoe got Milford over the line with a 73-41 triumph over Neil Callingham.
Elsewhere, Shakeel Ahmad made a superb 50 for Sovereign A against Liss B while Division Two leaders Grayshott B continued their title push with a 3-1 win over promotion hopefuls Rowledge B. Passfield A also had a terrific night, seeing off Alton Cons A 4-0.
Division One results: Liss RBL B 2-2 Sovereign A, Traco B 2-2 Liss RBL C, Shottermill B 3-1 Fleet Broadway, Milford 3-1 Liss RBL A.
Division One breaks: Shakeel Ahmad (50), Paul Ferguson (30), Russell Wishart (22, 21 & 21), Jon Larbey (20).
Division Two results: Farnham Cons B 3-1 Bourne A, Grayshott B 3-1 Rowledge B, Passfield A 4-0 Alton Cons A, Alton Cons F 2-2 Bordon B, Traco E 2-2 Comrades A, Bourne B 3-1 Cody Social.
Division Two breaks: Richard Thompson (23 & 23), Alex Elkins (22).
Division Three results: Frensham A 3-1 Traco F, Bordon C 3-1 Lindford D, Lindford B 3-1 Traco C, Rowledge C 2-2 Hindhead RBL A, Sovereign D 2-2 Frensham D.
Division Three breaks: Robert Dennison (22 & 20).
Anyone who wants more information on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League should visit: https://tinyurl.com/3ec3d84m
