It’s been a rollercoaster of a decade for Lindford B with one promotion and consecutive relegations in the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League.
But now they’re on the rise again as the long-time leaders of Division Three secured the title with a game to spare thanks to a 3-1 victory over Frensham D.
Second-placed Frensham A will join them in the second flight next season after a 3-1 win over Lindford D.
It will take a collapse of Devon Loch proportions to stop Grayshott B from claiming the Division Two title as just two frames will secure the trophy.
Their 3-1 win over Alton Cons A means they have a three-point lead with a game in hand over Bourne B with Alex Elkins and Chris Tuck making breaks of 37 and 35, respectively, for the south Farnham side in a 3-1 win over Traco F.
Promotion hopefuls Comrades B were hanging on Grayshott’s coattails until a whitewash at Passfield ended their chances. Mark Chatfield set the tone with breaks of 24 and 21 in a 66-2 opening frame against Darren Carter, while latecomers Cody Social Club are off the bottom after Justin Nel secured a 3-1 win at Alton Cons F.
Division Two results: Rowledge B 3-1 Bourne A, Grayshott B 3-1 Alton Cons A, Farnham Cons B 3-1 Bordon B, Passfield A 4-0 Comrades A, Alton Cons F 1-3 Cody Social, Bourne B 3-1 Traco E.
Division Two breaks: Alex Elkins (37), Chris Tuck (35 & 20), Mark Chatfield (24 & 21).
Division Three results: Frensham A 3-1 Lindford D, Comrades B 4-0 Traco C, Bordon C 2-2 Hindhead RBL A, Lindford B 3-1 Frensham D, Sovereign D 2-2 Rowledge C.
Anyone who wants more information on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League should visit: https://tinyurl.com/3ec3d84m for further details.
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