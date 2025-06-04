Petersfield Triathlon Club (PTC) members have tasted success on the national and international stage.
Three PTC members have competed on the international stage, representing the GB age group team across a variety of disciplines.
Mark Poole and Amanda Simpson made their GB team debuts at the European Sprint Duathlon Championships in Rumia, Poland. Taking place over a 5km run, 20km cycle and 2.5km run, the races featured some of the best amateur athletes from across the continent.
An injury in the build-up hampered Poole’s preparations, however he put together a strong race on the day, coming home in 18th in his age group.
Simpson was involved in a close battle at the front of her age category, finishing the cycle in a group of three and fighting it out for the final medal. In a tight finish Simpson put down a strong final run, coming home to claim a bronze medal in her age group on debut.
Josh Lahiri competed at the British Aquabike Championships in Peterborough and the European Aquabike Championships in Pamplona, Spain.
Aquabike is a growing discipline in the multi-sport world and takes place over the swim and bike disciplines of a normal triathlon. The British championships were held over the standard distance (1,500m swim, 40km cycle) while the Europeans were held over the longer middle distance (1,900m swim, 90km cycle).
Lahiri came to the Europeans as the defending champion in his age group, and while a mechanical prevented him from fully showing his potential on race day, fifth in his age group, 17th overall and third GB athlete was still a strong showing.
In the British championships a tight battle ensued right to the line, with only 20 seconds deciding the destination of the age group national title, with Lahiri taking the win in seventh overall.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.