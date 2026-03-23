Today, Monday, March 23, brings early mist clearing to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 12°C by midday and about 4°C tonight. No rain is expected, ensuring gentle weather conditions in Haslemere. Light winds accompany a generally calm forecast, making for a pleasant start to the week.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain developing, particularly late afternoon, with breezy winds moving across the region. Temperatures about 13°C and lows near 7°C keep the day relatively mild. Light drizzle could appear, so watch for damp conditions at times. Occasional overcast spells may emerge too. Rainfall might intensify briefly by evening.
Midweek arrives with cooler weather at about 7°C for highs and near 3°C overnight. Patchy rain remains likely, accompanied by occasional breezes. A chillier feel settles in, signalling a noticeable temperature drop. Cloud cover might dominate most of the day, leading to a subdued forecast overall.
A mostly dry outlook continues on the next day with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon readings reach near 7°C, while overnight dips hover about 1°C. Minimal rain is expected, though a brisk breeze keeps things cool. Late-day cloud cover remains possible, shaping a fairly calm forecast overall.
The end of the workweek on Friday sees milder conditions near 11°C, with patchy rain likely. Overnight lows settle about 2°C, and skies could stay overcast for much of the day. This weekend looks set to stay unsettled, potentially continuing the mix of clouds and light rain. Occasional drizzle cannot be ruled out. Skies may brighten briefly, but heavier clouds remain dominant.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.