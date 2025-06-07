Wednesday stays mixed with scattered showers in the morning, gradually transitioning to sunshine by midday, though heavier bursts cannot be ruled out. Temperatures near 22°C bring a noticeably warmer touch, and the breeze should remain gentle. Afternoon skies look clearer, though a fleeting downpour might appear if clouds linger. Haslemere can expect drier spells before twilight, with conditions turning calmer overnight. This shift could hint at a brighter pattern for the days ahead, though changes remain possible.