Today, Saturday, June 7, starts off rainy with moderate downpours throughout the day, occasionally turning heavy. Temperatures near 15°C keep things on the cooler side, and occasional gusts might persist. Evening skies look clearer, giving a brief chance of drier conditions before midnight.
This weekend brings patchy rain early on, but brighter spells arrive later in the afternoon, possibly lingering past sundown. Temperatures about 18°C should feel more comfortable, though a short shower is still possible. Mild breezes prevail, allowing occasional sunshine to peek through.
Monday appears mostly sunny with temperatures near 19°C and just a few passing clouds overhead. Conditions remain fairly settled, and any lingering drizzle looks unlikely until late evening. Skies turn partly clear after dusk, offering a more peaceful transition into nighttime.
Tuesday sees patchy rain return, though breaks in the cloud could bring sunny intervals and mild bursts of warmth. Temperatures about 20°C provide a pleasant feel, but keep an eye out for a few isolated showers. Later on, skies may brighten, reducing the risk of further drizzle.
Wednesday stays mixed with scattered showers in the morning, gradually transitioning to sunshine by midday, though heavier bursts cannot be ruled out. Temperatures near 22°C bring a noticeably warmer touch, and the breeze should remain gentle. Afternoon skies look clearer, though a fleeting downpour might appear if clouds linger. Haslemere can expect drier spells before twilight, with conditions turning calmer overnight. This shift could hint at a brighter pattern for the days ahead, though changes remain possible.
