Sunday brings slightly warmer daytime temperatures near 12°C, though the morning could start around 4°C. Early showers are possible, but conditions may turn brighter by midday. Cloud cover remains variable, and some rain could come and go through the afternoon. Later on, skies might clear enough for a bit of evening sun. It’s a mixed bag, but generally tends towards moderate warmth ahead and comfortably mild nights, offering a mildly pleasant finale for the week overall.