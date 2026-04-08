Today, Wednesday, April 8, welcomes plenty of sunshine in Haslemere, with highs near 20°C and lows about 10°C. Clear skies are likely through the day, though a minor chance of rain might pop up toward evening. Overall, conditions remain bright and mild.
Tomorrow sees a fresh start with sunshine, warming to about 16°C, while nights dip to near 6°C. Some cloudier spells move in by late afternoon, potentially bringing light rain. Otherwise, it should stay bright for most of the day, offering a pleasant Thursday.
Friday remains a bit cooler, with daytime readings near 10°C and lows hovering around 5°C. Overcast skies could linger early, leading to drizzle by late afternoon. Showers may appear on and off, but there may be breaks of cloud allowing glimpses of the sun.
Saturday sees patchy rain drifting through the morning, with highs near 10°C and lows close to 6°C. Occasional rainfall during the afternoon could be heavy at times, but breaks in the clouds might appear later. Breezier conditions may develop, so expect a cooler feel overall.
Sunday brings slightly warmer daytime temperatures near 12°C, though the morning could start around 4°C. Early showers are possible, but conditions may turn brighter by midday. Cloud cover remains variable, and some rain could come and go through the afternoon. Later on, skies might clear enough for a bit of evening sun. It’s a mixed bag, but generally tends towards moderate warmth ahead and comfortably mild nights, offering a mildly pleasant finale for the week overall.
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