Today, Wednesday, May 27, looks lovely with sunshine dominating most hours. Temperatures near 27°C are expected by the afternoon, dropping to about 14°C later. A subtle breeze drifts across the area, and only a tiny sprinkle is possible during the evening. Conditions stay comfortably bright for local weather watchers in Haslemere, boosting interest in this forecast.
Tomorrow might feature patchy rain, though sunny spells could break through in the afternoon. Temperatures near 25°C keep it mildly warm, with about 14°C overnight. Showers could arrive early before easing later, allowing partial clouds to drift gently overhead. A gentle breeze should maintain comfortable conditions into the evening.
Friday looks slightly unsettled, with occasional rain lingering. Temperatures about 22°C feel pleasantly mild, although brief drizzly moments may appear by midday. Later hours could bring brighter spells, accompanied by light winds. Evening conditions might turn crisper, hovering near 13°C, but skies should remain mostly clear overall.
Saturday arrives with mostly sunny skies. This weekend will see temperatures near 24°C at midday, dropping to about 11°C by nightfall. Rain chances look slim, so the day should stay comfortably dry. Gentle breezes continue, providing a pleasant climate for outdoor plans, and the sun is likely to linger.
Sunday could bring more frequent showers, with temperatures near 21°C during the day. Short bursts of drizzle might arrive, interspersed with calmer patches. Conditions stay mild overall, but winds may pick up at times. Overnight values settle to about 11°C, wrapping up the week with a fresh, cooler feel.
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