Today, Saturday, May 23, brings patchy rain in the early hours before giving way to sunshine. Everyone can expect temperatures near 14°C first thing in the morning, climbing to about 25°C by mid-afternoon. Clear skies later on will keep the atmosphere bright, though a brief shower could pop up.
Tomorrow looks sunny with virtually no sign of wet weather. Temperatures near 14°C at dawn should rise to about 27°C under clear skies, making it a perfect day for enjoying warm conditions. Gentle breezes will offer a pleasant feel, and any clouds are likely to stay away.
The new week stays bright on Monday, offering temperatures near 16°C at dawn, climbing to about 27°C by midday. Sunny spells should hold strong, and the weather forecast suggests minimal cloud cover. Light winds keep conditions comfortable, and it remains a fine day for those seeking sunshine.
Another jump in warmth arrives on Tuesday, with early readings near 15°C and an afternoon peak about 28°C. Long spells of sunshine dominate, though a brief spell of patchy rain could appear in the evening. Mostly clear skies ensure a summery feel, and breezes remain gentle throughout the day.
A cooldown returns on Wednesday, with temperatures near 11°C in the morning and a maximum about 22°C later on. Sunshine may give way to cloudier conditions in the afternoon, but rainfall remains unlikely. Skies look to clear by evening, maintaining pleasant weather. Haslemere should experience more mild conditions too. Gentle breezes linger, keeping things calm under cloudy skies.
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